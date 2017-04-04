Steph Curry Sings ‘Moana’ On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We all know Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry puts on a great show on the basketball court, but “Late Late Show” host James Corden tested out the ace shooter’s “Carpool Karaoke” skills after a little vocal warm-up.
Curry sang a song from the hit movie “Moana,” something he says he listens to in the car with his daughter.
But Corden didn’t just keep the challenge in the car. The host tried to beat Curry at mini golf, air hockey and even “rock, paper, scissors.”
For the record, Curry won every game.
This newest installment is one of many in the wildly successful series. Big-name stars like Gwen Stefani, Adele, Jason Derulo, Iggy Azeala, Justin Bieber and even former first lady Michelle Obama have all stopped by for a musical car ride.
Click on the video above to check out Curry’s singing skills.
You can catch “Carpool Karaoke” as part of the “Late Late Show” weeknights on CBS2 at 12:35 a.m.