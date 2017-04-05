4/5 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
There’s certainly more sun than we saw yesterday, so that’s a plus. But on top of that, we’re running about 10-15° warmer than yesterday! Enjoy this midweek break while it lasts!
Clouds make a comeback tonight with rain developing towards daybreak. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 40’s by then.
Rain will become moderate to heavy tomorrow with flooding possible. That said, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the area that will be in effect through the day.
As for Friday, we’re still talking wet weather, but just some showers.
Stay tuned for more on your messy Thursday!