4/5 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 5, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

There’s certainly more sun than we saw yesterday, so that’s a plus. But on top of that, we’re running about 10-15° warmer than yesterday! Enjoy this midweek break while it lasts!

nu tu tri state travel 1 4/5 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Clouds make a comeback tonight with rain developing towards daybreak. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 40’s by then.

Rain will become moderate to heavy tomorrow with flooding possible. That said, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the area that will be in effect through the day.

nu tu surface1 4/5 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, we’re still talking wet weather, but just some showers.

Stay tuned for more on your messy Thursday!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia