Teens Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Learning Disabled Classmate In School Bathroom

April 5, 2017 6:07 PM
Filed Under: Alice Gainer, Brownsville, P.S. 165

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two boys have been charged with sexually abusing a girl with a learning disability.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer was outside of P.S. 165 in Brownsville where parents are outraged — not just by what may have taken place during school hours on Monday, but also because they didn’t hear about it for days.

“This is my first time hearing about it, my first time, so I don’t know what the hell is going on with this school,” one parent said.

Parents with kids at Ida Posner School are furious.

“What the hell? That’s something new to me,” one said.

Those who spoke with CBS2 said the school never notified them about what allegedly happened on Monday inside of a bathroom.

Sources said around 11:30 a.m. a 17-year-old female student with a learning disability was lured into a boy’s bathroom by another student who said a teacher was looking for her.

A group of young teen boys — all around the age of 15 — were allegedly inside the bathroom and gave her two sexual act options to perform.

Afterwards, the girl told a friend who told a counselor.

Police responded and arrested two of the boys.

The Department of Education called the incident disturbing, and said it’s working with the NYPD.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of students and staff, and we’re ensuring that it is swiftly addressed. This was immediately reported, families have been notified, and we are providing the school with additional support,” the DOE said in a statement.

The school serves pre-k through 8th grade as well as special education. Alarmed parents said they should’ve been told much sooner.

“If something like this happens then they’re supposed to notify everybody,” one parent said.

The girl also claimed that one of the boys recorded the incident on his cell phone.

 

 

