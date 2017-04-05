Dog Found In Trash Compactor On Lower East Side, Authorities Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A female Chihuahua was found in a trash compactor in a building on the Lower East Side last week.
Authorities say a New York City Housing Authority worker found the dog at around 8:35 a.m. on March 30 in the Vladeck Houses.
Authorities say the dog had been thrown down the trash chute from an unknown floor at a building on Jackson Avenue.
The NYPD is investigating this case as animal cruelty, and is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading up to an arrest.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-8477. Calls will remain anonymous.