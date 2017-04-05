Donald Trump Calls Syria Chemical Attack An ‘Affront To Humanity’

WASHINGTON (CBSNEwYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is condemning the chemical attack in Syria that left 72 people dead as an “affront to humanity” that “cannot be tolerated.”

Trump made the comments at the start of a joint news conference with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein at the White House on Wednesday.

A suspected chemical attack in a town in Syria’s rebel-held northern Idlib province killed dozens of people on Tuesday in one of the worst attacks in the country’s six-year civil war. The Trump administration has blamed the attack on the government of President Bashar Assad.

Innocent people, including women small children “and even beautiful little babies” were killed and “These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated,” Trump said.

Syria attack "was an affront to humanity. These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated," Trump says https://t.co/B9eud8S5BZ pic.twitter.com/AFRgWWhj2S — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2017

Trump acknowledge Jordan’s role in hosting refugees from the conflict in Syria and announced that the U.S. will contribute more funds to the country for humanitarian assistance, saying that the goal of “any responsible refugee policy” is to pave the way for refugees to return home.

Trump also said that together the U.S. and Jordan will defeat ISIS, adding that the fight will be “shorter” than many people think.

“We will destroy ISIS and we will protect civilization, we have no choice,” Trump said.

The two leaders were meeting Wednesday for the second time since Trump’s inauguration to “exchange views on a range of shared interests in the Middle East, including how the United States and Jordan can best defeat ISIS, end the conflict in Syria, and advance peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” according to a statement released by the White House last week.

“Working together the United States and Jordan can help bring peace and stability to the Middle East and in fact the entire world and we will do that,” Trump said.

There are questions as to whether Wednesday’s meeting can lead to the restarting of stalled Israeli-Palestinian talks. At a summit last week, Arab leaders renewed an offer they made in 2002 — recognition of Israel by Arab nations in exchange for the creation of a Palestinian state. Abdullah will be able to tell Trump that Arab leaders are serious about achieving a “historic reconciliation between Israel” and the Arab world.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)