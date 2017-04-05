Ivanka Trump: ‘Where I Disagree With My Father, He Knows It’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ivanka Trump faced some tough questions in her first interview since she officially became assistant to her father, the president.

The first daughter officially joined her father’s administration as an unpaid employee last week after her plans to serve in a more informal capacity were questioned by ethics experts.

Ivanka Trump spoke about her new role in the White House during an interview with Gayle King that aired Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.”

“I’ll continue the advocacy work that I was doing in the private sector — advocating for the economic empowerment of women. I’m very focused on the role of education,” she said. “I’m still my father’s daughter. So to me the this particular title was about giving critics the comfort that I’m holding myself to that highest ethical standard. But I’ll weigh in with my father on the issues I feel strongly about.”

King asked Trump what she would say to the people who criticize her for not “speaking up” about differences with the president.

“I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence,” Trump said. “I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard. In some cases, it’s through protest and it’s through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue on which you disagree with. Other times it is quietly and directly and candidly.”

“So where I disagree with my father, he knows it. And I express myself with total candor. Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and and hope that I can be an asset to him and and make a positive impact,” she added.

Trump also defended herself against accusations of her being “complicit.”

“If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit,” she said. “I don’t know what it means to be complicit but, you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly, that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

