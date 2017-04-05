Kendall Jenner’s Protest Pepsi Spot Prompts Online Backlash

April 5, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Kendall Jenner, Pepsi

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner’s turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The “Live for Now Moments” video released Tuesday has Jenner in a platinum wig on a photo shoot when protesters amble by. She rips off her wig, smears away her lipstick and joins them, eventually handing an officer on the demonstration line a can of Pepsi. He gulps some down and then grins as Jenner dances off with her new friends.

“Pepsi” began quickly trending online, CBS News reported.

Reaction on social media ranged from some saying the imagery was tone deaf to it evoking a widely circulated photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans last year in Louisiana. Evans was detained when she approached police at a demonstration in Baton Rouge.

In a statement late Tuesday night, Pepsi defended the ad.

“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” the statement said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

