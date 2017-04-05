NYPD Officer Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Driver Due In Court

Trump Removes Chief Strategist Steve Bannon From National Security Council | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

April 5, 2017 11:48 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A NYPD officer indicted for the murder of an unarmed driver is expected to go before a Brooklyn judge on Wednesday.

Officer Wayne Issacs is charged with fatally shooting Delrawn Small after a confrontation on Atlantic Avenue in East New York on July 4 of last year.

The officer from the 79th precinct was off duty when he allegedly got into an argument with Small while stopped at a traffic light on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows Small approach Isaacs’s unmarked vehicle before falling to the ground from a gunshot wound. Isaacs claimed Small punched him repeatedly before he fired his service weapon in self defense.

Small’s widow is expected to be in the courtroom Wednesday and address the media after the hearing. She filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city last year, seeking $25 million.

