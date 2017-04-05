Small Business Spotlight: VeeKast Owner Donvil Collins Talks About Video & Event Technology

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s Small Business Spotlight, we shine the light on Donvil Collins, owner of VeeKast in Westchester County.
As a kid, Collins started repairing computers for his friends and family. Now, he owns one of the coolest video production and event technology companies.
He tells Joe Connolly how VeeKast engages people by using interactive and fundraising technologies.