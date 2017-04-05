Kristen Browde Becomes First Transgender Woman To Run On Major Party Ticket In N.Y.

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — For the first time in New York State, a major political party has nominated a transgender woman for political office.

As CBS2’s Lou Young reported, Kristen Browde is running as a Democrat in a local race that could have national impact. She is vying for the post of New Castle town supervisor on a slate of candidates anxious to usher in change.

The announcement was made at a town hall in Chappaqua Wednesday.

“It’s pretty obvious,” Browde said. “When it comes to making a change and managing a change, that’s something I know a little bit about.”

The former Dave Browde is perhaps familiar to some as a reporter who worked full-time and freelance for literally every TV station in New York during a 40-year career. Browde became a lawyer, and then transitioned to a woman.

Her groundbreaking candidacy is perhaps an advantage given the local demographics.

“It’s a progressive community,” said New Castle Democratic Party Co-Chairman Jerry Curran. “Democrats are two to one over the Republicans.”

There is a saying that all politics are local, but in Chappaqua, Town of New Castle politics tend to have a national flavor with a strong tinge of partisanship.

Of course, Chappaqua is Hillary Clinton’s home base. The community was still reeling months after her loss in the presidential race in November.

The entire slate of Democratic candidates worked on Clinton’s national campaign.

“Be the change you want to see,” Browde said. “Take back this country starting at the town level, and working one town at a time.”

The officially sanctioned Democrats are now working to oust incumbent supervisor Robert Greenstein, a registered Democrat who won his office by running on the Republican line.

He said the local party committee is playing the politics of division.

“They 100 percent are trying to impose hyper-partisan orthodoxy on the town,” Greenstein said. “They look at cooperating with Republicans as a negative, and it’s not something that should be done.”

The Town of New Castle comprises two hamlets – Chappaqua and Millwood.