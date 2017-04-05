New Legislation Takes Aim At Predatory Tactics In The Used Car Industry

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City officials announced new legislation Wednesday, that takes aim at unscrupulous used car dealers.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by Department of Consumer Affairs and council members Rafael Espinal Jr, Dan Garodnick, and Jumaane Williams to reveal plans to combat predatory sales and financing practices in the used car industry.
Used car complaints sound like a cliche, but are an all too common problem councilman Garodnick said.
“And they are too frequently coming from places that are high poverty, under-banked, and where people have limited English proficiency,” he said.
Roda Branch of Brooklyn said her car died six months after she bought it.
“No one would listen, all they wanted was their money,” she told 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa.
The Department of Consumer Affairs is working with the council to pass laws requiring of all financing options and fees, and the language used to negotiate the contract.