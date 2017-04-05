Report: NJ Woman Yells She’s ‘Sick Of Fancy White Women’ During Gas Station Hammer Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A multi-state search is underway for a New Jersey woman wanted in a hammer attack that’s now being investigated as a possible hate crime.
A man was filling up at a gas station in Virginia on Saturday when a driver blocked him at the pump. Police said 26-year-old Angela Jones, of Newark, got out with a hammer and started hitting the man’s Porsche and a boat he was towing before attacking him.
“She actually took a hammer and she hit his vehicle and the boat,” Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa told CBS Richmond affiliate WTVR-TV. “She actually clawed him. He took her down to the ground to prevent her from doing any more damage.”
The man’s wife was in the bathroom at the time. She came out to find her husband bloodied and the attacker yelling at her, CBS2 reported.
“She called her a white [expletive] and said I’m sick of you fancy white women, spit in her face,” the victim told WTVR-TV.
Police said Jones took off in a Jeep after the attack.
She is wanted on charges of malicious wounding, assault, and destruction of property.