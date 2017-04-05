4/5 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

Morning!
Sunshine returns today after another dreary one. Although, all this rain in the past two weeks has erased our deficit, and is simultaneously helping to raise our reservoir levels too. Skies will be partly sunny for a few hours post sunrise, but then afternoon is even brighter.
Temps will be above normal in the mid 60s! Also expect this to be a one day affair. Thursday, wet weather returns in a big way with the potential for flooding already in play.
Stay tuned for the latest, and have a great day. G