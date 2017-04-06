Police: Man Shouts ‘Sexual Obscenities’ Before Brooklyn Subway Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man who they said “shouted sexual obscenities” before assaulting another man on the subway in Brooklyn.
It happened on a northbound C train just before 9 a.m. on March 30.
Police said a man yelled sexual obscenities at a 29-year-old man and then punched him in the face as the train pulled into the Hoyt-Schemerhorn Avenue station.
The man then fled the station. The victim suffered bruising and swelling to his face, but refused medical attention.
Police said they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
They describe the suspect as a black man between the ages of 20 and 25, about 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a pink or red hoody, a black hat, red jeans and purple headphones.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.