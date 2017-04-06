All Together Now: Best Family-Friendly Restaurants In NYC

By John Friia

While there is an endless list of restaurants in New York, some of them are the ideal spot for families of any age to enjoy dinner. From steakhouses to Italian cuisine and tacos, here are the best family-friendly restaurants in the city.

New York Yankees Steakhouse

7 West 51st Street

New York, NY 10019

646-307-7910

A visit to the New York Yankees Steakhouse is a home run for families — especially fans of the team. The Midtown steakhouse is adorned with a vast collection of baseball memorabilia, including Babe Ruth’s signed bill of sale from the Boston Red Sox, original stadium seats, autographed bats and World Series rings. Children can admire the photos of Yankees legends that hang throughout the restaurant and order a dish of the kid’s menu. Parents can try the NYY Steak Bacon, a thick slab of bacon with sautéed spinach and maple glaze or their signature rib eye.

Carmine’s

Multiple Locations

There is an Italian feast for families in Times Square and on the Upper West Side at Carmine’s. For over 25 years, the family-style restaurant has brought Southern Italian dishes to New Yorkers and tourists, including their famous meatballs. Large families indulge on platters of Penne alla Vodka, Chicken Parmigiana and Lasagna. Besides the pasta, people can satisfy their sweet tooth by ordering the “Titanic” for dessert. The gigantic ice cream sundae is packed with chocolate torta, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

CoolMess

137 East 62nd Street

New York, NY 10065

212-355-9834

After spending the day on the Upper East Side, families can stop and get a sweet treat at CoolMess. Children can make their own ice cream at the creamery. The easy process gives children the opportunity to select their base and add different ingredients. If kids are not sure what to add to their concoctions, they can follow one of the store’s “Messipes,” including the “Cookie Monster” with a vanilla base, cookie dough, chocolate chip cookies and crushed Oreos.

Playa Betty’s

320 Amsterdam Avenue

New York, NY 10023

212-712-0777

Families can escape to the California coast without leaving Manhattan at Playa Betty’s. The Upper West Side California-style beach shack is decorated with surf boards and beach memorabilia that adds sunshine to any gloomy day. While adults chow down on their signature tacos and guacamole, children can order from the kid’s menu offering up cheese quesadillas or chicken fingers with mini tater tots and mini queso. Every order from the kid’s menus comes with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Good Enough to Eat

520 Columbus Avenue

New York, NY 10024

212-496-0163

Nestled on the Upper West Side, Good Enough to Eat is a quaint restaurant families can visit for a hearty meal. Good Enough to Eat’s kids menu is comprised of smaller versions of their signature dishes, including the Turkey Club Sandwich with roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on dill onion bread.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.