SEE IT: Video Shows Woman With Head Stuck In Subway Door In The Bronx

April 6, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a bizarre situation Tuesday in the Bronx.

A woman somehow managed to get her head stuck in the doors of a 4 train at Woodlawn Terminal.

It happened Tuesday.

The video shows the woman trapped in the door as several people pass by.

At one point the video shows an MTA worker nearby. The MTA tells CBS2 this worker was aware of the issue and went to the conductor’s cab to free the woman.

Once freed, the unidentified woman refused medical attention and left the scene, according to the MTA.

It was not immediately clear how the woman became trapped in the doors.

