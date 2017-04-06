Yankees Top Pitching Prospect Kaprielian Placed On DL With Elbow Injury

April 6, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: injuryreport, James Kaprielian, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Yankees are holding their breath as their top pitching prospect is set to undergo a pair of MRIs on his elbow.

The team announced Thursday that right-hander James Kaprielian has been placed on the minor-league disabled list with elbow pain and will undergo both a regular MRI and a dye-contrast MRI.

James Kaprielian

Yankees prospect James Kaprielian poses for a portrait on Feb. 27, 2016 at George M Steinbrenner Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It’s another setback for the 2015 first-round pick, who played in just three minor-league games last season due to a flexor tendon injury.

The 23-year-old pitched in one Grapefruit League game this season, working two scoreless innings in relief. He was set to start this season with the Class-A Advanced Tampa Yankees, for whom he played last season.

Baseball America ranks Kaprielian as the No. 87 prospect in baseball and fifth in the Yankees organization.

