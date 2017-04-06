Yankees Top Pitching Prospect Kaprielian Placed On DL With Elbow Injury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees are holding their breath as their top pitching prospect is set to undergo a pair of MRIs on his elbow.
The team announced Thursday that right-hander James Kaprielian has been placed on the minor-league disabled list with elbow pain and will undergo both a regular MRI and a dye-contrast MRI.
It’s another setback for the 2015 first-round pick, who played in just three minor-league games last season due to a flexor tendon injury.
The 23-year-old pitched in one Grapefruit League game this season, working two scoreless innings in relief. He was set to start this season with the Class-A Advanced Tampa Yankees, for whom he played last season.
Baseball America ranks Kaprielian as the No. 87 prospect in baseball and fifth in the Yankees organization.