NFL Draft Prospect Says He Was Challenged To Staring Contest In Combine Interview

April 6, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Jordan Morgan, NFL Combine, NFL Draft

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It seems every year, the NFL Combine tries to one-up itself with bizarre interview questions.

Some doozies from years past include former Jaguars defensive end Austen Lane being asked if he would use a gun or knife if he had to murder someone and prospects being asked if they found their own mothers attractive.

And in 2010, then-Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland asked wide receiver Dez Bryant if his mom was a prostitute. Ireland later apologized.

Jordan Morgan, a guard from Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, shared another strange moment from this year’s Combine.

A representative of one team challenged Morgan to a staring contest.

“I thought it was weird, but it’s one of those things you don’t question on the spot,” Morgan told PennLive.com.

“I didn’t blink at all. He told me I could stare at anything. I just focused on a water bottle. I don’t know how long it was, but it was pretty long. My eyes were fogging up. I couldn’t see after. He was just like, ‘I got what I need. You can stop now.'”

Morgan declined to name the team.

