CBS2 4/6 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
We’ll be dealing with showers and isolated storms this afternoon with the possibility of some flooding. Temps will be in the 40s to start with late day temps in the 50s.
Another issue with this system will be minor coastal flooding along the south shore and closer to home. The main flooding window will be around tonight’s high tide cycle (4 – 9 p.m.)
Expect some leftover showers and an isolated storm into this evening with things quieting down overnight. Temps will fall into the mid 40s or so by daybreak.
Some wrap-around showers will keep us damp tomorrow, mainly during the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will be on the cool side in the low to mid 50s.
As for this weekend, sunshine returns with temps around and above normal!