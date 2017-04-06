CBS2 4/6 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 6, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis

We’ll be dealing with showers and isolated storms this afternoon with the possibility of some flooding. Temps will be in the 40s to start with late day temps in the 50s.

nu tu alert coastal flood CBS2 4/6 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Another issue with this system will be minor coastal flooding along the south shore and closer to home. The main flooding window will be around tonight’s high tide cycle (4 – 9 p.m.)

Expect some leftover showers and an isolated storm into this evening with things quieting down overnight. Temps will fall into the mid 40s or so by daybreak.

nu tu alert flash flood 3 CBS2 4/6 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Some wrap-around showers will keep us damp tomorrow, mainly during the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will be on the cool side in the low to mid 50s.

As for this weekend, sunshine returns with temps around and above normal!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia