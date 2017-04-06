Rain Raises Flooding Concerns At Oradell Reservoir

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — There are concerns more rain could mean flooding in Bergen County, New Jersey where the Oradell Reservoir is over-capacity with water levels at 103 percent.

It’s a stark contrast to what the waterway looked like just six months ago.

In October, the water level was nearly immeasurable with the muck was so dry it cracked under the stress of drought.

Residents found themselves facing the possibility of mandatory restrictions when annual rainfall ran more than 10 inches below normal.

Now we’re running a surplus.

“This seems like an awful lot of rain, and it seems like a very high reservoir very high reservoir, but this is not a typical for April,” SUEZ Water Director of Communications Billie Gallo said, adding that it likely seems uncharacteristic because the area just came out of a drought.

SUEZ is paying close attention to Thursday’s rain.

“We have staff monitoring the levels of the reservoir very carefully,” Gallo said.

Flooding isn’t imminent around reservoirs, but flash flooding is a real possibility Thursday.

With an already saturated earth, rain may take the path of least resistance right into basements, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported.

“We’ve got sump pumps so I think we’re all right,” Closter resident John Kim said. “I do wish it would turn a little sunnier.”

A flood watch remains in effect for parts of New Jersey until 8 p.m. Thursday.