3 NJ Towns Under Boil Water Advisory After Traces Of E. Coli Found In Groundwater Sample

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three New Jersey towns are under a boil water advisory after traces of fecal E. coli was found in a groundwater sample during a routine test.

Ridgewood Water issued the advisory for portions of Ridgewood, Wyckoff and all of Glen Rock.

The advisory comes after a sample earlier this week from a raw groundwater source tested positive for E. coli before any treatment, the company said.

Ridgewood Water said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and any other food preparation until further notice. It said water should boil for one minute and allowed to cool before using.

Parents have also been notified. The Glen Rock School District tweeted out a message Wednesday saying students should bring bottled water to school on Thursday.

Glen Rock residents told to boil water due to problem with Ridgewood Water. Students should bring bottled water to school tomorrow 4/6. — GR Public Schools (@grpssupt) April 5, 2017

So far, no cases of illness have been reported, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Symptoms include diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches and may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, the elderly and those with severely compromised immune systems.

The utility said the source water well has been shut down and is being disinfected. It said it will notify customers when the boil water advisory is no longer in effect, which it anticipates to happen by Friday.

It also noted that water coming from the source is disinfected before being distributed to customers and said no distribution system samples have tested positive for fecal indicators or any other bacteria.

For more information, please contact Ridgewood Water at 201-670-5520. For general guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes, contact the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.