22 French Mastiffs Found Dead Or Starving On Upstate NY Property, State Police Say

STRATFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State police are trying to find the owner of nearly two dozen dogs that they said were found starving or dead on a property upstate.
The 22 French mastiffs were discovered on a rural property on County Route 104 in Stratford as officers were investigating a report of animal abandonment, police said.
Nine of the dogs were dead and the 13 others “were in various states of emaciation,” police said. There was no food or water and police said it’s unknown when they dogs were last fed.
Some of the animals were confined inside the residence while others were in makeshift kennels and cages outside.
The dogs were taken to the Brennan Humane Society in nearby Mayfield.
Police are now trying to locate the owner of the dogs, Bentley A. Valdez. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at 518 853-3720.