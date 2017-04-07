4/7 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Some showers will swing though this afternoon, but they’re nothing to fret about, just have a small umbrella. It will be cool out there, too, so have a warm coat with you. Expect highs in the low 50’s with wind chills in the 40’s.
It will remain breezy tonight with our clouds breaking up some. Expect temps to be a little cooler in the low 40’s.
Sunshine makes a comeback tomorrow as higher pressure starts to nudge its way in. Temps will ultimately climb into the mid 50’s or so by day’s end with a breeze still in place.
As for Sunday, we’ll see another round of sunshine with even warmer temps — 60’s!
Enjoy your weekend!