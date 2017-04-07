Breaking: Apparent Terror Attack In Stockholm Leaves 2 Dead; Person In Custody | Watch CBSN

4/7 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 7, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Some showers will swing though this afternoon, but they’re nothing to fret about, just have a small umbrella. It will be cool out there, too, so have a warm coat with you. Expect highs in the low 50’s with wind chills in the 40’s.

nu tu tri state travel 11 4/7 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will remain breezy tonight with our clouds breaking up some. Expect temps to be a little cooler in the low 40’s.

Sunshine makes a comeback tomorrow as higher pressure starts to nudge its way in. Temps will ultimately climb into the mid 50’s or so by day’s end with a breeze still in place.

jl pollen sponsorship sample 4/7 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Sunday, we’ll see another round of sunshine with even warmer temps — 60’s!

Enjoy your weekend!

