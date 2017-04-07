Boomer & Carton: Shaq Wakes Up And Calls In (At The Gov’s Request)

Breaking: Apparent Terror Attack In Stockholm Leaves 2 Dead; Person In Custody | Watch CBSN

April 7, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie promised a special guest all morning on Friday and then shortly after 8 a.m. he delivered in the form of Shaquille O’ Neal, who hasn’t forgotten about once tackling Craig.

After waking up a bit, Shaq did his thing, talking about how much fun he has on “Inside the NBA.” He also offered thoughts on Lonzo Ball’s dad, his love for Christie, and whether or not Phil Jackson’s system actually works.

Shaq then got into his modest car collection, and spoke a bit about the resting players epidemic that is currently hampering the NBA.

It was all good stuff we’re sure you’ll enjoy.

