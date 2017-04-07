CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bronx Burglary Suspect Climbs Through Apartment Window

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a brazen burglary suspect who climbed through an open window in broad daylight.
The burglary happened around 11:30 a.m. on March 21, police said.
The suspect was caught on video climbing through an open window into the living room of an apartment on Morris Avenue and East 190th Street.
The suspect got away with about $1,850 in jewelry, police said.
