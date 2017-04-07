Breaking: Senate Votes To Confirm Neil Gorsuch To Supreme Court | Watch CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bronx Burglary Suspect Climbs Through Apartment Window

April 7, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: burglary, NYPD, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a brazen burglary suspect who climbed through an open window in broad daylight.

The burglary happened around 11:30 a.m. on March 21, police said.

burglarysuspect CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bronx Burglary Suspect Climbs Through Apartment Window

(credit: NYPD)

The suspect was caught on video climbing through an open window into the living room of an apartment on Morris Avenue and East 190th Street.

The suspect got away with about $1,850 in jewelry, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia