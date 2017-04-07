Former Bronx Counselor Accused Of Sexually Abusing Girls Left In His Care

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A youth counselor has been accused of sexually abusing three teen girls who were left in his care.
As 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported, Willie Bowman was indicted on rape and sexual abuse charges. He allegedly attacked three girls between the ages of 12 and 14.
Bowman was a counselor at the Henry Ittleson Center in the Bronx, the center is a day treatment facility for special needs children.
Special State Prosecutor Patricia Gunning said Bowman needs to beheld accountable for the sever emotional, mental, and moral trauma he caused to the vulnerable girls.
“This defendant is alleged to have targeted several vulnerable children, using them for his own sexual gratification,” Gunning said.
The alleged crimes took place between October of 2014 and July of 2015.
He has since been fired from the center, bail was set at $75,000.