2 Children Pulled From Burning Building In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two children were rescued from a fire that nearly destroyed a building in the Bronx.
A large family lives inside the three-story apartment on Croes and Westchester avenues in Soundview. It’s unclear how many people were inside when the fire broke out around noon Friday.
A neighbor who ran over to help brought a ladder to pull a young girl from a balcony.
A father was also seen carrying his 1-year-old baby to safety. An uncle who lives there told CBS2 that Friday was the baby’s birthday.
“Tomorrow was supposed to be a birthday party for a little baby out there,” he said. “A handicapped aunt lives upstairs, but she went to her program.”
No one was hurt.
There’s no word on what sparked the fire.