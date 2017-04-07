CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
2 Children Pulled From Burning Building In The Bronx

April 7, 2017 11:40 PM
Filed Under: Soundview, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two children were rescued from a fire that nearly destroyed a building in the Bronx.

A large family lives inside the three-story apartment on Croes and Westchester avenues in Soundview. It’s unclear how many people were inside when the fire broke out around noon Friday.

A neighbor who ran over to help brought a ladder to pull a young girl from a balcony.

A father was also seen carrying his 1-year-old baby to safety. An uncle who lives there told CBS2 that Friday was the baby’s birthday.

“Tomorrow was supposed to be a birthday party for a little baby out there,” he said. “A handicapped aunt lives upstairs, but she went to her program.”

No one was hurt.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire.

