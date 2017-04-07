Long Island Student Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Schools

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island student has been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools.
Jude Okonkwo is a senior at Chaminade High School, and as WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reports, there’s no partying on the weekends for this 17-year-old.
“Right now, I’m leaning towards Harvard, because I applied there on early action and I’ve had a chance to kind of engage with the community and get a sense of what the school is all about,” he tells Hall. “But I’m still very much open to the other schools and I want to learn more about them.”
His goal is to become a neurosurgeon.
Brother Thomas Cleary, the president of Chaminade, says Okonkwo always has a smile on his face and often stays at school until 5 or 6 p.m. for numerous after school activities.
He’s on the track team, president of the glee club, editor of the school newspaper, and he also plays piano and sings in the church choir.