NJ State Trooper Helps Deliver Baby Girl On Side Of I-78

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman went into labor on her way to the hospital and knew she was running out of time.

Lucky for her, she was on Interstate 78 in Union County and a state trooper was nearby.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, Olivia Cummings is now enjoying some quiet time, rocking her brand new baby back and forth.

“She had a long day yesterday,” Olivia says.

The peaceful moment was well deserved for both of them after the rocky way little Ania came into the world.

A dashboard camera captured Olivia’s screams as she went into in labor in the back seat of her friend’s car Thursday morning.

Trooper Christopher Gesualdo showed up minutes after her friend pulled the car over and called 911.

“Just breathe, it’s almost over, almost over,’ I kept telling myself,” Olivia says.

A little while later, they were reunited at Saint Barnabus Hospital in Livingston and able to laugh about how a planned water birth turned into a roadside delivery.

“Quiet, perfect baby girl,” Olivia says.

She said the baby is even more of a blessing because she was born on the 10th anniversary of her grandmother’s death, making the day much more bearable for the whole family.