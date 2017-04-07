CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

NJ State Trooper Helps Deliver Baby Girl On Side Of I-78

April 7, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Interstate 78, Jessica Layton, New Jersey

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman went into labor on her way to the hospital and knew she was running out of time.

Lucky for her, she was on Interstate 78 in Union County and a state trooper was nearby.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, Olivia Cummings is now enjoying some quiet time, rocking her brand new baby back and forth.

“She had a long day yesterday,” Olivia says.

The peaceful moment was well deserved for both of them after the rocky way little Ania came into the world.

A dashboard camera captured Olivia’s screams as she went into in labor in the back seat of her friend’s car Thursday morning.

Trooper Christopher Gesualdo showed up minutes after her friend pulled the car over and called 911.

“Just breathe, it’s almost over, almost over,’ I kept telling myself,” Olivia says.

A little while later, they were reunited at Saint Barnabus Hospital in Livingston and able to laugh about how a planned water birth turned into a roadside delivery.

“Quiet, perfect baby girl,” Olivia says.

She said the baby is even more of a blessing because she was born on the 10th anniversary of her grandmother’s death, making the day much more bearable for the whole family.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia