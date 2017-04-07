NYC Food Truck Lunch: “The Works” From Carl’s Steaks

Perry, the founder of New York Street Food, brings you his latest review on New York City street food.

It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been to Carl’s Steaks, one of the stalwarts of the NYC food truck scene. While the menu has not changed, the prices have gone up a dollar from two years ago. Not bad, considering how much prices have gone up in every other part of our lives.

Putting aside for the day our recent commitment to eating more salads and vegetables, we went BIG! It doesn’t get much bigger than ordering “The Works.” The six-inch size of this sandwich costs $10. The 10″ version costs $13.

Carl’s also has a menu of side dishes that just keeps increasing in intensity. It starts with french fries, then goes on to cheese fries, bacon cheese fries, chili cheese fries, and finally chili cheese fries with bacon. Wow! We can’t even imagine how decadent that last one is. If you want to take it down a notch, they also have beer-battered onion rings.

Instead of ordering a side dish, we decided to get the large 10″ version of “The Works.” After waiting less than five minutes, we walked away from the truck with our sandwich, and could feel just how heavy this lunch was. Perfect for a cold, rainy day!

The sandwich did not disappoint. The bread was jam-packed with chopped steak, onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and our choice of provolone cheese. You can also opt for white American cheese or Cheez Whiz instead of provolone.

With so much food inside the bread, it took two hands to eat each half of the sandwich. Every bite was a great mix of the ingredients, with the hot peppers really standing out at times — if you don’t like spicy food, definitely skip the hot peppers. A few bites highlighted mushrooms, and the beef was always there.

One thing we haven’t touched on was the bread. It was soft, yet strong. With all the fillings, it held together and did not fall apart. Some of the fixings may have fallen out the front, but the bread held together.

You can find Carl’s Steaks on Twitter here and on Facebook here. Don’t forget, Carl’s Steaks also has a stand at Yankee Stadium, which opens on April 10 for the 2017 season.