New App Lets Users Pay Or Dispute NYC Parking Tickets On Their Phone

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Trying to pay or fight a parking ticket in New York City? Look no further than your smartphone.
The city has unveiled a new mobile app to help drivers deal with tickets.
It’s called “NYC Parking Ticket Pay or Dispute.”
Among its features are the ability to upload evidence to dispute a ticket using your device’s camera.
“The idea is to make it very easy for people to pay or dispute their ticket. What happens is very often people get a ticket and they just put it in their car and forget about making a payment,” New York City Dept. of Finance Commissioner Jacques Jiha said.
The app became available for download Friday.