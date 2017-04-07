Report: Fighter Booted From UFC 210 Card For Having Breast Implants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One of the fights on the UFC 210 card has reportedly been canceled because of the fighter’s breast implants.

According to MMAFighting.com, the New York State Athletic Commission pulled Pearl Gonzalez from the event because it has a rule prohibiting fighters with implants from competing.

LISTEN: ‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Chris ‘The All-American’ Weidman, UFC 210

Gonzalez was scheduled to face Cynthia Calvillo in a strawweight fight Saturday at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

The NYSAC informed Gonzalez of the decision only after her weigh-in Friday. The commission’s rule states: “Due to the concern over rupture, boxers who have breast implants are not eligible to box in New York.”

Of course, this isn't a new development so one wonders why no one brought this up earlier. Calvillo is not happy, putting it mildly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2017

The 30-year-old Gonzalez was slated to make her UFC debut after competing on the regional circuit, where she had won six straight fights.

Excitin day @ufc #media day! Shout out 2 my bestie 4 helpin pull my fit 2getha!❤️You🐝

Skirt➕BodySuit: Akira Clutch: Akira

Shoes: Louboutins pic.twitter.com/p8aBjckMk0 — Pearl Gonzalez (@PearlGonzalez) April 5, 2017

The decision wasn’t the only bizarre news to come out of Friday’s weigh-ins. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier weighed in at 206.2 pounds, above the 205-pound limit. He, however, was weighed against about two minutes later and came in at 205 pounds. Fighters normally don’t get a second chance at weigh-ins.