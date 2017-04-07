CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Some People Choose Ride Sharing Services Over Ambulances For Hospital Transports

April 7, 2017 11:25 PM
Filed Under: Ambulances, Ride Sharing Services, Tracee Carrasco, Uber

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With ride apps like Uber and Lyft growing in popularity, people are relying on them more and more – even in emergencies.

As CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco reported Friday, some people are even choosing the apps over an ambulance.

“I had some internal bleeding, but I had been dealing with it for a few weeks,” said Chandra Steele of Little Neck, Queens.

Steele knew she needed to get to an emergency room, but she used Uber to request a car instead of calling 911 for an ambulance.

“Calling one might even take longer than an Uber,” Steele said. “Who knows in the city with traffic how long it takes to arrive?”

Driver Waquar Ash said he has seen it happen.

“Once this guy was all bloody and he jumped into my cab,” Ash said. “The ambulance must be pretty expensive if they’re taking Ubers.”

The high cost of an ambulance and convenience are two reasons Dr. Robert Glatter, a Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital emergency room doctor, said he is seeing the dangerous, growing trend in the ER.

“We’re seeing this all the time. I think people, first of all, want to get here quickly,” Glatter said. “People take Uber and other ride shares because of the cost. I mean, it’s a fixed cost. They know how much it is going to be before they book it versus a, say, $500, $1,000 bill that they’re going to get.”

The FDNY told CBS2 the average ambulance response time is six and a half minutes for serious calls – longer for those less serious.

Glatter said in some situations, you could be putting your life at risk if you choose a ride share over an ambulance.

“They have drivers in these ride shares. They don’t have paramedics, and that’s the important thing to understand — they can’t put an IV in you. They can’t administer oxygen. They can’t give you pain medication,” Glatter said. “Certainly if you have any signs of chest pain, or you’re having difficulty breathing, or you’re having a severe allergic reaction, you need to call 911.”

Uber told CBS2 while it is grateful their company has helped people get where they are going when they need it most, its service is not a substitute for law enforcement or medical professionals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia