Yankees Blow 4-Run Lead, Lose To Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado and Seth Smith homered, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 6-5 Friday night.

Machado hit a three-run drive in the fifth inning to make it 5-4, and Smith completed the comeback in the seventh with a two-run shot off Tyler Clippard (0-1).

Donnie Hart (1-0) earned his first major league victory by getting the final out in the New York seventh. Brad Brach struck out the side in the eighth and Zach Britton got three straight outs for his second save.

After sweeping Toronto in their opening series, the Orioles are 3-0 and alone atop the AL East.

Matt Holliday homered and had three RBIs for New York, Gary Sanchez hit a two-run drive and Brett Gardner had three hits and scored three runs.

Signed as a free agent in December, Holliday hit his first home run with the Yankees with a runner on in the third inning, and Sanchez connected in the fifth for a 5-1 lead. Both drives were off Ubaldo Jimenez.

Machado homered off Yankees starter Luis Severino, who was seeking his first win as a starter since September 2015. The 23-year-old was 0-8 with an 8.50 ERA in 11 starts last year.

Severino was poised to get the victory until Smith went deep in the seventh following a throwing error by third baseman Chase Headley. Those were the first runs scored against the New York bullpen in 15 innings this season.

Smith was obtained in a trade during the offseason for his ability to get on base, but in this game the leadoff hitter provided the power-laden Orioles a pivotal home run.

Temperature at game time was 45 degrees, and a stiff wind made for a very chilly night at Camden Yards.

HOT AND COLD CORNER

Headley committed two errors, but he also made two nice back-to-back catches in the sixth inning. After leaping to snare a drive by Welington Castillo, Headley dived to his left to rob Joey Rickard of a single.

TANAKA STAYS FOCUSED

Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka can opt out of his contract after this season, but he says that won’t influence how he pitches in 2017 — even though he gave up a career-high seven earned runs on opening day.

“It doesn’t affect me at all,” he said through a translator. “I understand what the contract says, but it has nothing to do with how I perform out there on the mound.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Minor league pitcher James Kaprielian underwent an MRI and dye-contrast MRI on his ailing right elbow and will be examined again in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“You keep your fingers crossed,” manager Joe Girardi said of the team’s 2015 first-round draft pick.

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman left for Florida to continue his rehabilitation program for his sore right shoulder. He won’t be ready to come off the DL until May.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Tanaka (0-1, 23.63 ERA) gets his second start Saturday. He’s 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA lifetime versus Baltimore.

Orioles: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 3.38) seeks his first win after receiving a no decision on opening day against Toronto.

