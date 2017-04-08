CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
4/8 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

April 8, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a much brighter day today from start to finish, and it was seasonably cool with most spots in the low to mid 50s. We’ll keep clear skies through the night, but a chill will return as temps bottom out in the 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow will be another sun-filled day, but it will also be much warmer! Temps area-wide will soar in the mid to upper 60s! If you have any Palm Sunday plans, they’re looking to be in good shape!

Monday will be even warmer with sunshine and temps reaching the low 70s for inland spots! Unfortunately, spots right along the shore may be stuck in the upper 50s & low 60s with winds off the ocean. Passover arrives Monday at sunset and things look dry and mild.

Have a great night!

