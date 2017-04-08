1 Dead, 6 Injured When Speeding Car Crashes In Brownsville, Brooklyn, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and six others are injured after a serious crash in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.
Authorities say a sedan was speeding when it struck and killed a man on roller blades at Powell Street and Glenmore Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses said driver then kept going, hitting two more vehicles.
“He hit my car, the car in front of me, also a car with a woman that was pregnant with her kid, and also this van and another car,” one woman said.
The victims were taken to Kings County Hospital Center and Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
The driver was arrested and charges are pending.
Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.