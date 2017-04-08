AMBER Alert Cancelled As 2-Year-Old Girl Found Safe In Brooklyn; Father Wanted For CT Murder, Police Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An AMBER alert for a Connecticut girl taken by her father was cancelled early Saturday morning after he dropped her off at his sister’s home in Brooklyn, according to police sources.
Connecticut State Police initially said 2-year-old Paisley Miles was taken by her father, Patrick Miles, from her New Britain, CT home and possibly headed towards Brooklyn.
Police sources tell CBS2 that Patrick — wanted for the murder of Paisley’s mother — dropped his daughter off at his sister’s home in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 2 a.m.
After dropping his daughter off, Patrick fled in an unknown direction, according to police sources
Aware that police are searching for Patrick in connection to the homicide, his sister took Paisley to Woodhull Hospital where she appeared to be unharmed, according to police sources.
The investigation is ongoing.