Harlem Arts Festival Honors Jazz Appreciation Month With ‘Real Music Rebels’ Exhibit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and the Harlem Arts Festival is honoring the uniquely American musical genre with a multimedia art exhibit called “Real Music Rebels.”
The special opens Thursday at La Maison d’Art located at 259 West 132nd Street in Harlem. Artists Lance Johnson, JT Liss, and Braxton Cook are all featured in the exhibit and stopped by the studio to chat with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.
Braxton even treated us to a special saxophone performance.
