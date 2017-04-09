Man Wanted In Connection To Bushwick Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say shot another man in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn last week.
Police say the 32-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Hancock Street and Broadway around 10:30 p.m. Monday when the suspect approached him from behind and fired several rounds in his direction.
The victim was struck five times, but survived his injuries according to police.
Police say the shooting is believed to be random, as the victim does not know the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing, according to police.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.