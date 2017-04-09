Police: 13 Parked Cars Damaged By 3 Men In Astoria

April 9, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Astoria, Crime, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men accused of damaging 13 parked cars in Astoria earlier this month.

According to police, the men damaged cars parked on Astoria Boulevard and 35th Street at around 4 a.m. on April 2.

The NYPD describes the suspects as three men in their 20s. Surveillance video of the suspects can be viewed above.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

