4/9 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a chilly morning, it’s a gorgeous day out there! Temps will top out in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Any Palm Sunday plans are weather worry free!
Not as cold overnight as temps dip into the 40s with a few passing clouds. Then tomorrow, a spring stunner! We’ll soar even higher into the 70s. A slight sea breeze looks to develop, so coastal locations will likely be stuck in the 60s, but still above normal for most.
Headed to the Yankees home opener? Picture perfect for the game –mostly sunny and right around 70 degrees for first pitch. Passover begins Monday evening, and it’s looking dry.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as temps climb into the mid and upper 70s… some inland locations will likely reach the low 80s! Next rain chance? Possibly Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it’s not looking impressive at all with just a slight shower chance.
Great week ahead, enjoy the warmth!