4/9 CBS2 Palm Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a day it was! Hopefully you got the chance to get out and enjoy the glorious weather today. Skies will remain clear through the night with light breezes, and temps will bottom out in the mid 40s and low 50s overnight — so not quite as chilly as last night.
Tomorrow will be a fantastic start to the work week with more sunshine and even warmer temps…how about mid 70s for folks away from the coast? It’ll be a fine day to go to Yankee Stadium or really for any outdoor activity. Passover begins tomorrow evening with clear skies and mid 60s.
The warmth will continue Tuesday with upper 70s for NYC and points inland…and maybe even a few 80s in parts of NJ!
Have a great night and check back soon for the latest.