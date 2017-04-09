NYPD, LI Police Step Up Patrols Following Deadly Egypt Church Bombings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Police Department and the Nassau County Police Department are stepping up their security following deadly Palm Sunday church bombings in Egypt that left dozens dead and around 100 injured.
PHOTOS: Dozens Killed In Palm Sunday Church Bombings In Egypt
The NYPD said Sunday they will be stepping up patrols outside houses of worship in the wake of the attacks.
Nassau County police say they are increasing patrols around government buildings and other critical infrastructure, houses of worship and mass transit areas.
Authorities in New York City and on Long Island both said there were “no credible threats” against the area.
In the first attack, a bomb went off inside St. George’s Church in the Nile Delta city of Tanta, killing at least 27 people and wounding 78, officials said.
A few hours later, a suicide bomber rushed toward St. Mark’s Cathedral in the coastal city of Alexandria, the historic seat of Christendom in Egypt, killing at least 16 people and wounding 41, the Interior Ministry said.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)