Recipes: Southern Cooking With Chef Lawrence Page Of ‘Hustle & Soul’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Add some “soul” to your Sunday dinner with a comforting southern menu your family will be sure to love.
Brooklyn chef Lawrence Page, owner of the Pink Tea Cup restaurant in Fort Greene and star of reality television show “Hustle & Soul” stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share some of his favorite recipes.
Click on the video above for more, and check out the full recipes below!
Hot Fried Chicken
- 3 Chicken Leg Quarters
- 2 Teaspoons Cayenne Pepper
- 3 Tablespoons Black Pepper
- 2 Tablespoons Seasoned Salt
- 3 Tablespoons Garlic Powder
- ½ Cup Yellow Mustard
- 2 Eggs
- 2 Cups Buttermilk
- Flour for dredging
- Vegetable oil to fry
Instructions:
- Place washed chicken leg quarters in mixing bowl
- Mix: 2 tblsp black pepper, 1 tblsp salt, 1 tsp cayenne pepper, yellow mustard, 2 tbls garlic powder
- In mixing bowl, rub chicken leg quarters with seasoning mix
- Mix: Eggs, buttermilk and leftover seasoning
- Place chicken leg quarters in buttermilk mix and let soak for 5 minutes
- Take chicken out of buttermilk and add to bowl of flour
- Heat oil on medium heat
- Coat chicken in flour
- Add chicken and fry in iron skillet for 8-10 minutes
- Flip chicken every 2-3 minutes to color evenly and crisp
Hot Water Cornbread
Serves 12
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 3/4 cups boiling water
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions:
- In a large cast-iron pan, pour oil to a depth of 1/2 inch, and heat over medium-high heat until hot.
- In a large bowl, combine cornmeal, garlic powder, salt, sugar and pepper. Slowly pour in 3/4 cup boiling water and stir until smooth.
- Mold batter by hand into 1-inch thick pieces and place into hot oil in batches.
- Cook until light brown, about 3 mins. Flip and cook 3 mins more. Let drain on paper towels. Serve warm.
The Pink Teacup’s Famous Mac + Cheese
Makes 5 servings
- 1 box of elbow macaroni
- 1 can of evaporated milk
- 3 eggs
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 cup of cheddar cheese
- 1 cup of mozzarella cheese
- 2 table spoon of feta cheese
- 1 cup of provolone cheese
- 3 tablespoon of salt
- 2 tablespoon of black pepper
Instructions:
- Cook macaroni according to package and drain and put in large mixing bowl
- Add butter to warm macaroni(mix till melted fully)
- In a separate bowl beat eggs and add evaporated milk
- In a separate bowl mix all other ingredients
- Add dry ingredients to mac and chees(mix well)
- Add wet ingredients
- Once fully mixed transfer to a 2 inch baking pan
- Bake in the oven for 45 min at 250 or till the top is browned/crisped