Man Dead, Wife Unaccounted For In Wayne House Fire

April 9, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Passaic County, Wayne

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died and his wife was unaccounted for after a fast-moving fire tore through their home.

The fire apparently broke out shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday in the basement of the Wayne home. It then quickly spread through the rest of the home and to a car and a trailer parked in the home’s driveway.

The man and the family’s dog were both found dead inside the home. Authorities say the status of the man’s wife was “unaccounted for,” but they declined further comment.

The names of the man and woman have not been released.

Firefighter fought the blaze for about two hours before it was brought under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia