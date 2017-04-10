4/10 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

April 10, 2017 4:15 AM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody! It’s gonna be a stunner of a day with tons of sun, light breezes, and temps in the 70s for most! If you’re along the immediate coast though, you’ll be cooler in the 50’s & 60’s.

Passover starts at sunset with great weather – clear skies and temps in the mid 60’s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with some spots in NJ hitting 80! Once again it looks like some coastal spots will be stuck in the 60s. Some clouds move in late in the afternoon ahead of a slight shower chance in the evening.

Expect a mix of sun & clouds Wednesday with “cooler” temps topping out in the mid & upper 60s…still about 10 degrees above normal!

