Boomer & Carton: A Couple Of Much Needed Wins, The Radio Rumor Mill, And Much More

April 10, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

The Yankees used a four-run ninth inning to beat the Orioles and avoid a sweep on Sunday, while the Mets avoided a lost weekend of their own, thanks to another spectacular start courtesy of Noah Syndergaard.

So that covered the sports portion of Monday’s show open. As for the rest, Boomer got a haircut in Canada and has no plans to leave the morning show to work with Phil Simms in the afternoon.

It’s the beginning of the work week, so please try to make the best of it.

