Funeral Services Held For Victims Of Palm Sunday Church Bombings In Egypt

CAIRO (CBSNewYork) — Funerals were held a day after 44 people were killed in two bombings during Palm Sunday services in Egypt.
Surveillance cameras were rolling as suicide bombers attacked the two churches just hours apart.
The first bomb exploded at the St. George’s Church in Tanta, killing at least 27 people. The blast caused major damage, destroying the altar and filling the building with smoke and debris.
A few hours later, another bomber targeted St. Mark’s Cathedral, a Coptic Christian church in Alexandria. Seventeen people were killed.
The U.S. state department calls the attacks “barbaric” and has expresses its condolences to the victims’ families. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the the explosions.
Israel is now closing a border crossing into Egypt after warning of an “imminent” militant attack there.