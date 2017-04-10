Maplewood Town Council Approves Leaf Blower Ban

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Landscapers in one New Jersey town won’t be allowed to use gas-powered leaf blowers this summer.
The Maplewood Town Council unanimously approved the ban, which will be in effect from May 15 through September 30.
The ban also prevents commercial landscapers from using leaf blowers on Sundays.
Members say it will help reduce noise and pollution.
The ban does not apply to residents or non-commercial associations.
The New Jersey Lansdscape Contractors Association claims the ban is discriminatory and wants it lifted.