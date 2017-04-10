Police: Man Sexually Assaults Woman After Hitting Her In Head In North Bellmore

NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are trying to find a man who they said attacked and sexually assaulted a woman early Sunday morning.
It happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Porter Street and Porter Place in North Bellmore.
A woman was walking west on Porter Street when police said something hit her on the back of the head, causing her to fall to the ground.
That’s when a man carried the woman over to the rear passenger side of a black sedan, where he began to sexually assault her, police said.
The woman was able to escape after hitting the man and call 911. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot-tall white man in his 30s with a very large build and a goatee without a mustache. He was wearing jeans and dark-colored sweatshirt.
The car is described as a newer model black, four-door sedan with tan interior that was extremely messy with garbage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.